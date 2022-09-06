AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 40,006 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,006 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.57%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

