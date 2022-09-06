AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 45,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,108 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Shares of AEM stock opened at $41.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

