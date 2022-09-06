AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 46,861 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,861 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CNX Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CNX opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87.
About CNX Resources
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
