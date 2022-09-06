AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 932 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 348.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 140,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 53,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of EW stock opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

