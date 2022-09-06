AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $292.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.13 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total value of $321,431.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,670,282.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total transaction of $321,431.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,670,282.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,362 shares of company stock valued at $29,578,512. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

