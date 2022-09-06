American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 874 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $104.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIT shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

