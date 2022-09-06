American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Gentherm worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on THRM. TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentherm

In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,264.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,056.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.