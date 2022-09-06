American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,156 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Primoris Services worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of PRIM opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.10. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRIM shares. TheStreet cut Primoris Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.