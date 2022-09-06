Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $268.42 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

