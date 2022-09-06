AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 27.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 174,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

