Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth $65,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.96. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $618.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.41%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

