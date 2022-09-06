Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.
Insider Transactions at Arista Networks
Arista Networks Stock Performance
Shares of ANET opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $148.57.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
Arista Networks Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Stories
