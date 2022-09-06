Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,282,000 after acquiring an additional 340,716 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after acquiring an additional 291,490 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,824,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after buying an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after buying an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.25 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

