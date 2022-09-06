Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,812,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,257,000 after buying an additional 509,546 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,699,000 after buying an additional 405,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,793,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,619,000 after purchasing an additional 311,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.90.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $4,393,613.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,941.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,117 shares of company stock valued at $10,295,554 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG opened at $180.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

