ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ATI were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATI. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ATI by 1,460.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of ATI by 2,264.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ATI to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ATI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Insider Activity

ATI Price Performance

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $381,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 743.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $959.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.