Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Avalara worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 95.5% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,500,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,348,000 after purchasing an additional 733,168 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $85,617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at $45,008,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 22.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,871,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,191,000 after acquiring an additional 346,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 567.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,651,000 after acquiring an additional 287,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho cut shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.08.

Avalara stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

