Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,299,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,225,000 after purchasing an additional 651,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,784,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 675.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,542,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 899,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

