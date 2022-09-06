Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 159,414 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

