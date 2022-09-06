Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275,936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Warner Music Group worth $11,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 363.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Warner Music Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Stock Down 1.6 %

WMG opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.01. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.74 and a 52 week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 351.69% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMG. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

