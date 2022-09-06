Bank of Montreal Can Buys 37,687 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.45% of i3 Verticals worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IIIV stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $724.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.