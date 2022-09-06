Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $11,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,521,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

DRI stock opened at $125.17 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.