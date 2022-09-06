Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,736 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.16% of Turning Point Brands worth $12,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $221,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPB. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

TPB opened at $23.24 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market cap of $414.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Further Reading

