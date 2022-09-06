Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,184 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.25.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.