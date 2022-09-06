Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of Lamar Advertising worth $12,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $92.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $124.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

