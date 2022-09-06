Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 3,191.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.83% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 233,867 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,998.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after buying an additional 225,959 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after acquiring an additional 61,721 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,824,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBW stock opened at $54.42 on Tuesday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.89.

