Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) by 1,545.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569,123 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.26% of Mandiant worth $13,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mandiant in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mandiant during the first quarter valued at $60,000. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant Stock Performance

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Mandiant had a net margin of 162.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $137.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mandiant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Mandiant Company Profile

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, offers threat intelligence, security validation, attack surface management and security automation, as well as managed and consulting services. It also provides Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; and Mandiant Academy, which provides cyber security training services.

