Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRQ. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.58. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

