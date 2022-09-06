Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.80 Million Stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.64% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 120,255 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.