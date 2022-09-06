Bank of Montreal Can Has $10.92 Million Stock Position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.73% of International Media Acquisition worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its position in International Media Acquisition by 6.5% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Media Acquisition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 475,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Media Acquisition by 117.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 215,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

IMAQ stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

International Media Acquisition Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.