Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 59.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TM opened at $145.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.08 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Toyota Motor

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.