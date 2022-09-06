Bank of Montreal Can Has $11.61 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,996,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,367,000 after buying an additional 410,136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,716 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SRLN stock opened at $42.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

