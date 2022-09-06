Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813,480 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $12,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BATS INDA opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.42. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

