Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.54 Million Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 52,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of V.F. worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in V.F. by 429.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 65,299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in V.F. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,055,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in V.F. by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 106,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $78.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

