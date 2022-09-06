Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.97 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,838 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.73%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

