Bank of Montreal Can Has $12.98 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of VeriSign worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at $139,086,779.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total value of $127,958.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,265.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total transaction of $670,981.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,086,779.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,685 shares of company stock worth $3,340,848 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock opened at $181.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.77 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

