Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.09 Million Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.96% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 445.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 60,367 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,149,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 64,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.81. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $61.25.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

