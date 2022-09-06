Bank of Montreal Can Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,867 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Garmin during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

