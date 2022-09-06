Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 1,446.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,859 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.23% of Terminix Global worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,165,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,402,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,608,000 after buying an additional 1,732,896 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,421,000 after buying an additional 1,443,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,447,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 1,189,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,941,000 after buying an additional 888,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Terminix Global from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Terminix Global Stock Performance

About Terminix Global

TMX stock opened at $42.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 79.72 and a beta of 0.76. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29.

(Get Rating)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.