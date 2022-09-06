Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of EFV opened at $41.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

