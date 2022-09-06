Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.15% of Arrow Electronics worth $12,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,866,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $102.70 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.25 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

