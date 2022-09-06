Bank of Montreal Can Invests $10.95 Million in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,103,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $430,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $2,571,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 167,996 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 989,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 189,691 shares during the last quarter.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

KCGI opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

About Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

