Bank of Montreal Can Invests $12.66 Million in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.65% of Semper Paratus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $12,987,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,775,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of LGST opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

