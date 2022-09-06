Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,647 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 76,073 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of F5 worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in F5 by 0.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in F5 by 15.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on F5 from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

F5 Stock Up 0.5 %

In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,688,877.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $25,945.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $145,361.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,877.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,892 shares of company stock valued at $988,147. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.43 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.