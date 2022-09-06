Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 181,725 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,582,698 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,725 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.60% of Hudbay Minerals worth $12,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 97.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $131,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -6.06%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

