Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 214,045 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,195 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,045 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

VOD stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

