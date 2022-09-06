Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 354,596 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11,264.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

