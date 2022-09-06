Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 8,049 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYG. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 421.1% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 549,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 67,396 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 447,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,611,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,134,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $156.11 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.68.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

