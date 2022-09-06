Bank of Montreal Can Raises Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,431,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,001,000 after purchasing an additional 58,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,369,000 after buying an additional 49,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,889,000 after buying an additional 51,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $215,229,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,131,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,819,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $368,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,033,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $205.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.23 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

