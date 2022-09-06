Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 377.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $222.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.27. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $206.03 and a one year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

