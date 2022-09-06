Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,554 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Tripadvisor worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 7,850 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on Tripadvisor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

